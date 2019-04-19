Financial Contrast: Balchem (BCPC) versus Gulf Resources (GURE)

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Balchem pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gulf Resources does not pay a dividend. Balchem pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Balchem has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Balchem and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem 12.21% 14.59% 9.96% Gulf Resources -906.23% -5.20% -5.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Balchem and Gulf Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem $643.68 million 4.91 $78.57 million $3.01 32.55 Gulf Resources $2.60 million 25.08 -$69.96 million N/A N/A

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Balchem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Balchem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Balchem has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Balchem and Gulf Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Balchem currently has a consensus target price of $109.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Balchem’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Balchem is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Summary

Balchem beats Gulf Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include creamer and chocolate systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company's Industrial Products segment provides choline chloride derivatives for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells; and methylamines, which are building blocks for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals. The company's chemical products include hydroxyl guar gum, demulsified agent, corrosion inhibitor, bactericide, iron ion stabilizer, clay stabilizing agent, solid lubricants, polyether lubricant, bromopropane, chlorantraniliprole, remaining agent, enhanced mild paper expansion agent, chelant, tetramethylbenzidine, trimethylolpropane, lactic acid trimethylolpropane material, and Di Bromo Aldehyde, as well as by products, such as Sodium Methoxide, Hydrobroic Acid, Sodium Bromide. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

