Financial Comparison: VEON (VEON) and Pharol SGPS (PTGCY)

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) and Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VEON and Pharol SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pharol SGPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

VEON presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.07%. Given VEON’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than Pharol SGPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VEON and Pharol SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $9.09 billion 0.46 $582.00 million ($0.23) -10.26 Pharol SGPS N/A N/A -$911.58 million N/A N/A

VEON has higher revenue and earnings than Pharol SGPS.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and Pharol SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 3.18% -20.73% -3.86% Pharol SGPS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pharol SGPS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VEON pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Pharol SGPS does not pay a dividend. VEON pays out -117.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

VEON has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharol SGPS has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VEON beats Pharol SGPS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles. It also offers fixed-line telecommunication services, such as voice, data, and Internet services; and PSTN-fixed and IP telephony, data transmission and network access, domestic and international voice termination, IPLC, and TCP/IP international transit services for corporations, operators, and consumers, as well as sells equipment and accessories. The company provides its services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, banglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy brands in Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, and Georgia. As of March 15, 2018, it served approximately 240 million customers. The company was formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd. and changed its name to VEON Ltd. in March 2017. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Pharol SGPS Company Profile

Pharol, SGPS S.A. through its investment and partnership with Oi, S.A., provides fixed-mobile convergent, mobile broadband, pay-TV, and triple play services to corporate customers in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS S.A. in May 2015. Pharol, SGPS S.A. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

