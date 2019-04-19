Financial Comparison: STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) vs. Valeritas (VLRX)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 3 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Valeritas has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 617.44%. Given Valeritas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valeritas is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 2.59 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.38 Valeritas $26.40 million 1.18 -$45.93 million ($1.71) -0.18

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas. Valeritas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -18.33% -18.83% -12.24% Valeritas -173.99% N/A -92.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Valeritas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

