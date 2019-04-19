Financial Advantage Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 3.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,048,000 after acquiring an additional 193,771 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Southern by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Southern by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 85,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Clark III acquired 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,988. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $51.96 on Friday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

