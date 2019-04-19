Fielmann (FIE) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($58.72) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.95 ($67.39).

Fielmann stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €61.05 ($70.99). 37,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

