Ferroglobe (GSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $404.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.12. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,980,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3,302.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 917,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 890,822 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 757.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 762,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 506,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $4,026,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

