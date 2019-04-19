Ferroglobe (GSM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,237,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 199,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Ferroglobe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,968,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 110,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ferroglobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 506,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

