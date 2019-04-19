FB Financial Corp (FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.29 Million

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to report sales of $80.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.10 million and the highest is $80.48 million. FB Financial posted sales of $81.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $345.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.77 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $364.25 million, with estimates ranging from $319.66 million to $396.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $99,985.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,008,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after buying an additional 29,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 857,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.88.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

