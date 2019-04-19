Fastenal (FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fastenal traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 929925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $472,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,907.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 20.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

