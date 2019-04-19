Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NBH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $14.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

