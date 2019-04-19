Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Lowered by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198,875 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 24,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,209.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $7,971,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,594,435 shares of company stock worth $277,936,313 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $521.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

