Facebook, Inc. (FB) CEO Sells $19,346,040.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $19,346,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $52,435,089.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 108,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $19,293,120.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,952 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,217,712.32.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 222,952 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $39,594,045.68.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 92,220 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $16,225,186.80.

On Friday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 255,050 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $44,957,663.50.

NASDAQ FB opened at $178.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $521.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Facebook to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

