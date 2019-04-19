Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,224 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,370 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 101,343 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other Exelon news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock worth $4,352,142. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

