Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Exelixis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 41,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $886,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,101 shares of company stock worth $22,946,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

