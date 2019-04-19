EVO Payments (EVOP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVOP. ValuEngine cut EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. First Analysis initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered EVO Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.55.

EVO Payments stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $406,420 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EVO Payments by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

