Everspin Technologies (MRAM) versus China Sunergy (CSUNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and China Sunergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and China Sunergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $49.42 million 3.20 -$17.75 million ($1.08) -8.56 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Sunergy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -34.40% -56.59% -33.15% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats China Sunergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and deliver of solar cells and modules. Its product category includes mono modules, poly modules and solar cells. The company sell solar cells and modules both under the brand of “”CSUN”” and on an OEM basis. It also invests in the development and operation of solar power projects both in China and abroad. China Sunergy was founded by Ted Szpitalak in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

