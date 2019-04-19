EU moves to Restrict Attention of trade talks with US

The European Union declared Monday for negotiating a trade agreement with the United States its terms, but set up a potential show-down together with Washington by refusing to add products.

Making people that the mandate because of the EU’s executive commission to conduct discussions on their behalf, the bloc’s member nations said that the price will concentrate on removing tariffs on products.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the commission would like to wrap the talks up over six months, and that she’d contact her U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer later Monday to work out when formal talks might begin.

“We are now ready to move ahead to another phase of EU-U.S. connections,” Malmstrom informed reporters in Brussels. “Should we agree to begin, I think that it can go quite quickly. There are sensitivities, totally, but we could handle this quite fast.” The commission’s term in office expires in the end of October.

The trade talks would be the result of a preliminary agreement reached last July by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and U.S. President Donald Trump as Brussels searched to head off a looming trans-Atlantic commerce war after Trump slapped tariffs on imports of EU aluminum and steel.

The USA has wanted more access to the protected market for farm goods of the EU. But William Reinsch, a former U.S. trade official now at the middle for Strategic and International Studies, said that Trump”gave farming away” in his meeting with Juncker, agreeing to focus U.S.-EU talks about non-automotive industrial products.

Leaving out agriculture is likely to hobble the negotiations initially, Reinsch stated. However he added that”there are ways out of the wreck” – that the two sides could agree, for example, to handle farm trade in a later round of talks.

Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum in the EU on June 1. He said the move was supposed to shield U.S. national security interests, but the Europeans assert it is simply protectionism and violates global trade rules.

In reaction, the EU introduced”rebalancing” tariffs about 2.8 billion euros worth ($3.2 billion) of U.S. steel, agricultural and other products.

Trump has held the threat of slapping automobile tariffs on automobiles should the trade talks don’t progress. Malmstrom has warned that any trade discussions would split off if he’d do.

Wondering if U.S. Congress would accept any arrangement that does not involve agriculture, Malmstrom said:”This is limited, but still meaningful, win-win discussions that we are offering and that has been agreed between the two presidents.”

Earlier Trump came to office, the Europeans had been trying for three years to complete a broader Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Pact with the United States.

Spark sorely-needed financial development the pact was intended to lift trade barriers between the world’s biggest trading partners and create new projects. Malmstrom underlined that the conditions of the draft agreement have been obsolete and that TTIP, since it’s known, is officially”from the freezer”

Paul Wiseman at Washington contributed to this story.