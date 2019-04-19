E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of ETFC opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $1,038,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,114.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

