EtherSportz Price Tops $0.0241 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One EtherSportz token can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. EtherSportz has a market cap of $163,960.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.42 or 0.12232813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001003 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00025056 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz (ESZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,805,580 tokens. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

