Ether-1 Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $266,482.00 and $24,596.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00502687 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00049395 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005379 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000285 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003532 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,404,009 coins and its circulating supply is 20,309,455 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

