ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) Position Boosted by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. United Income Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $42.97 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

