Essex Property Trust (ESS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $278.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $226.22 and a twelve month high of $294.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total transaction of $874,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total transaction of $778,048.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,628,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

