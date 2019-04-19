ERn Financial LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/ern-financial-llc-has-6-65-million-holdings-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.