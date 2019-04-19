ERn Financial LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 380.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $30.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $34.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.0994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

