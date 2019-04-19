ERn Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $47.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0389 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

