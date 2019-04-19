Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Stake Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 242.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Equity BancShares were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 517,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 737,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 176,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $29.80 on Friday. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 1,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,972. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

