Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TMAC Resources Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for TMAC Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of TMAC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

TMAC Resources stock opened at C$3.91 on Friday. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.87 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.01.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

