Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sienna Senior Living Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.61.

Shares of SIA stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.26. 90,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 117.81. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$15.44 and a twelve month high of C$19.03.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$169.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 585.48%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

