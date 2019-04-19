Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $84.49 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978,925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.