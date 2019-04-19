Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$34.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

