Equinor ASA (EQNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 531,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,903. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 246.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,324.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

