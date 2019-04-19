Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,806 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,344,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 661.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $60.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

