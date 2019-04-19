Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 377.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,598 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 64,315 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,321,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,843,000 after buying an additional 209,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

