Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $251,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $128.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $113.52 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

