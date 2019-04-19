Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,418 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WNS worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

WNS stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

