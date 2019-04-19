EPR Properties (EPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

EPR stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 527,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,748. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.70. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $52.80 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $62,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $609,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,154,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

