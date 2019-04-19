EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lowered by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

