Envestnet (ENV) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.67. 221,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,058. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $31,037.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,141.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Depina sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,183,281.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,164. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 27.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

