Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ)’s share price was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 27.95 ($0.37). Approximately 175,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 53,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The company has a market cap of $18.53 million and a PE ratio of -26.36.

WARNING: “Enteq Upstream (NTQ) Trading Up 14.1%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/enteq-upstream-ntq-trading-up-14-1.html.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.