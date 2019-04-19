Ensco (ESV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ensco (NYSE: ESV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2019 – Ensco is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/11/2019 – Ensco is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2019 – Ensco was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Ensco was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Ensco had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Ensco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2019 – Ensco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/20/2019 – Ensco was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ESV opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Ensco Plc has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. Ensco’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ensco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ensco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Ensco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ensco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

