Energizer (ENR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. This may be attributed to the company’s soft top-line performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, wherein the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined year over year for second time in row. Certainly, dismal margins as well as high debt level might have also kept investors on their toes. Additionally, headwinds related to currency fluctuations and commodity costs cannot be ignored. Nevertheless, Energizer’s bottom line performance keeps the hope alive. The quarterly earnings not only increased but also beat the consensus mark. Results were backed by increase in organic revenues, cost saving initiatives, lower tax rate and decline in adjusted SG&A expenses. To enhance its portfolio, the company recently concluded the buyout of Spectrum's battery and portable lighting business and the auto care business.”

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.42.

NYSE:ENR opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.