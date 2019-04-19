Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Encana were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Encana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encana by 383.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Encana by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Encana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Encana from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Encana from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

