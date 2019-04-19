Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

