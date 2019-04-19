Empirical Finance LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

