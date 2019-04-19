Elementrem Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (ELE)

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Elementrem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Elementrem coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Elementrem has a total market capitalization of $123,304.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.03287905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00118693 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Elementrem

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,205,539 coins. Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem . Elementrem’s official website is www.elementrem.org

Buying and Selling Elementrem

Elementrem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementrem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementrem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

