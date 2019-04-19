Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 186.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

ELAN stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

