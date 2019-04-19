El Nino Ventures (ELN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.00.

El Nino Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

