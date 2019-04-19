E&G Advisors LP Sells 4,000 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 61.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Harris were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Harris by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Harris by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRS opened at $165.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HRS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

