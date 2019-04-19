E&G Advisors LP Boosts Position in Deere & Company (DE)

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 139.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

Shares of DE stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/eg-advisors-lp-boosts-position-in-deere-company-de.html.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.