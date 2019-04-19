E&G Advisors LP Boosts Position in Deere & Company (DE)

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 139.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.
