EFactor Group (EFCT) vs. WNS (WNS) Head to Head Review

EFactor Group (OTCMKTS:EFCT) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EFactor Group and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EFactor Group N/A N/A N/A WNS 12.52% 23.78% 15.70%

This table compares EFactor Group and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EFactor Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WNS $758.00 million 3.77 $86.43 million $1.81 31.11

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than EFactor Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of EFactor Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EFactor Group and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EFactor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 0 5 1 3.17

WNS has a consensus price target of $62.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%.

Summary

WNS beats EFactor Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EFactor Group Company Profile

EFactor Group Corp. is a global company that combines an online and in-person social network with business services and funding focused on the entrepreneurial community. The Company’s divisions include Social Networks, Business Services, and Funding. Social Networks division offers social networking tools to members, hosting live networking events, connecting business owners, providing direct member benefits and aggregating customer loyalty programs. The Business Services division offers critical services to entrepreneurs to build their businesses, including brand marketing, staffing, graphic design, public relations and other third-party business resources. The Funding division enables entrepreneurs and small businesses to raise money from donations and pre-orders by the general public through its subsidiary, RocketHub Inc., a donation-based crowdfunding platform.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

